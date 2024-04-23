Secret blame games and arm-twisting behind prolonged doctors' strike

A desperate attempt to have doctors call off their strike flopped last night when they failed to turn up for a crucial meeting called by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

The doctors said the decision on whether or not to call off the strike rested entirely with their union's National Advisory Council. They said that was more important than attending a meeting with no concrete way forward.

The doctors’ absence from the meeting aimed at ending the 41-day-old strike underlines the deepening gulf between the health professionals and the authorities in resolving the health crisis.

The government had earlier expressed optimism that the strike would be called off, citing a successful three-day meeting from Friday to Sunday night in which all but one of the 18 points were agreed upon, which the doctors said was a make-or-break issue for them.

Doctors' union declines meeting with govt

A union insider said they are not keen on calling off the strike until the main issue of posting and payment of intern doctors is addressed.

"When we started the strike, it was mainly about the collective agreement and the issue of medical interns. The government has agreed on all the other matters, but why is it so adamant on the residency issue?" Asked the source.

"We have made progress, and we can see commitment on the part of the government to address our concerns . We will talk to them when the time is right.”

A return to work formula drawn up by representatives of both sides is now being discussed by the doctors' union. It is understood a vote will be taken this evening on whether or not to call off or suspend the strike.

"All the issues will be decided by our National Advisory Council, which has to vote and give us the greenlight to call off the strike. Of the 36 members, we need 75 per cent to vote in favour of returning to work. If they agree, we will call off the strike. If they reject it, then we will have to come up with another formula," said a statement from the union.

From the set-up at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the meeting venue, it was clear to the government that the doctors would sign a pact to call off the strike.

In response to the doctors' absence, Mr Koskei, the chairman of the Whole Nation Approach team said they were optimistic that everything would be resolved yesterday. He said they understood that the doctors needed to consult and were giving them time to complete their discussions.

"We have had meetings and our negotiations have already reached 96 per cent of the desired result. Let's give them time to finish, then we can meet and end the stalemate," said Mr Koskei.

"We have come a long way with the discussion and we have agreed on all the issues, the county issues have been 100 per cent resolved, the national government issues have all been resolved except one, the internship issues,” said Mr Koskei.

He said the doctors had been having their meetings, hence the reason why they did not turn up for the scheduled meetings.

KMPDU: We don’t call off strikes at night

The Chairperson of the Council of Governors Anne Waiguru said all the issues the unions were demanding had been addressed and they were giving the doctors time to conclude their discussions.

"We have agreed that once they are done, we will meet for the final signing and end of the strike," she said.

Governors and State officials who had been waiting for the doctors for four hours from 2pm said it was unfortunate that the doctors had deliberately refused courtesies extended to them by the government.

"This is simply unacceptable," said the angry governors.

However, the doctors accused the State of grossly exaggerating what happened at the meeting.

Before the strike, a letter was sent to Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha requesting the posting of the junior doctors, but this was reportedly never acted upon.

A second strike notice was sent and talks began to end the strike. It was only when everything stalled that the Kenya Medical Practitioners Dentists and Practitioners Union officially launched its strike on 6 March. The union has accused Ms Nakhumicha and Director-General Patrick Amoth of being insincere in talks and misleading negotiators, causing the intransigence.