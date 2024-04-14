Doctors' Strike Headlines

The doctors’ strikes: Never-ending wars and how ministers navigated protests since independence

Photo credit: Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu  &  Jackline Macharia

What you need to know:

  • Health CS Nakhumicha refused to speak to striking doctors who stormed her offices or to Nation journalists.
  • The doctors’ strike, now in its 31st day, is one in a series of since 1982.
  • Arthur Magugu went down in history as the first Health Minister to be confronted by striking medics.
  • Kenya’s first health minister Njoroge Mungai (1963-64), his successor Joseph Otiende (1964-69), Isaac Okero (1970-74) and James Osogo (1975-79) never experienced a doctors’ strike.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM No thanks, Mr President: When politicians reject State House job offers

    William Ruto and Vincent Kemosi

  2. PREMIUM Kenya’s Sh1 trillion counterfeit world crippling manufacturers, economy

    Counterfeit goods

  3. PREMIUM Ghosts of Jaramogi, Saitoti haunt Gachagua in UDA

    Rigathi Gachagua, Saitoti, Jaramogi

  4. PREMIUM How phone data, shoddy murder plot earned ex-MCA, 2 others 90 years in jail

    Lucy Njambi murder