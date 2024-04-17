Striking healthworkers

The slow, painful death of Kenyan man as striking doctors watched

Striking healthworkers in Nairobi gesture at police officers on patrol on April 16, 2024. They have vowed not to resume work until their demands are met.  

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maxwell Maronda was admitted to hospital when he turned 24 earlier in the year.
  • Maronda’s ailment started as a toothache on January 28.

  • At Nairobi Women’s Hospital in Kitengela, doctors told Maronda that he had very low blood levels.

