Floods schools opening

Term 2 starts: Are learners really safe?

Students disembark from a canoe to school at Watta Hamesa village, Tana River County on Monday May 13.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor| Nation

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • “We find ourselves in a very precarious situation,” said KNUTs Mr Alfred Rop, adding that stakeholders in the sector are concerned about the safety of learners as flood waters have either marooned the institutions or destroyed infrastructural facilities.
  • “Toilets, classrooms, laboratories, dormitories, staff rooms and teachers quarters are either submerged or have been destroyed,” Mr Malel Langat said on Saturday during the training of Branch Executive Committee members for Knut’s Chepkoilel branch in Uasin Gishu County.

