Jobs scam

Amble Beginning: Firm accused of conning Kenyans, promising dubious jobs overseas

Victims narrated how Amble Beginning Consult Limitedduped them into paying huge sums of money on promises of a job abroad.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Shutterstock

By  Nyaboga Kiage

What you need to know:

  • Frustrated clients are now demanding their money after being taken on a wild goose chase by the firm’s officials.
  • A raid at the Amble Beginning Consult Limited exposed the scheme when the firm reopened under a new name.
  • A woman says she had taken 35 people to the firm with the promise of getting jobs abroad, but they are yet to travel.

