Judy Jepchirchir

Director of First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Judy Jepchirchir before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare at the National Assembly on April 27, 2023, on the petition concerning alleged fraud by her company. 

| dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Premium

Judy Jepchirchir, the untouchable employment agency boss

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In the headlines