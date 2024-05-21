We did not pay for President Ruto's jet to America, says US government
The United States government did not pay for President William Ruto's jet to America, a spokesperson of US embassy in Nairobi has said.
"Just to be clear: The United States of America did not pay for President Ruto’s jet to the US," said the spokesman.
President William Ruto started his historic four-day State visit to the United States of America on Monday, the first by an African leader in 15 years.
It kicked off in Atlanta.