We did not pay for President Ruto's jet to America, says US government

President William Ruto waves goodbye to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders as he departs for America at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday.

Photo credit: DPCS

By  Nation Reporter

The United States government did not pay for President William Ruto's jet to America, a spokesperson of US embassy in Nairobi has said.

"Just to be clear: The United States of America did not pay for President Ruto’s jet to the US," said the spokesman. 

US embassy in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

President William Ruto started his historic four-day State visit to the United States of America on Monday, the first by an African leader in 15 years.

It kicked off in Atlanta.

