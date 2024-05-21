Ruto’s regional message in bilateral visit to the US

President William Ruto is using his first-ever State Visit to the US to deliver a regional message for a bilateral trip.

In his first engagement since landing on US soil on Monday, President Ruto spoke about climate change, financial restructuring and dealing with regional security problems.

However, he said the allure of democracy may wane if enthusiasts of freedom of choice continue to wallow in poverty, especially in Africa.

President Ruto was speaking on “Global Democracy Partnership”, an engagement at the Carter Center in Atlanta, named after former US President Jimmy Carter.

The audience included Carter’s grandson Jason, the Chair of the Carter Center Board, Paige Alexander, CEO of Carter Center, Meredith Evans, Director of the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Congresswoman Nikema William and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto disembark from their plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on May 20, 2024. Photo credit: State House Kenya

President Ruto had been expected to speak about the growth of democracy in Kenya over the years. But he also used the occasion to speak about the challenges facing the continent.

“In several countries, we have seen unconstitutional changes of government that have threatened democratic gains. Consequently, this is a crucial time for reflecting on the need to strengthen democracy worldwide,” President Ruto said.

“Many countries are in economic and debt distress occasioned by climate change and compounded by an unjust international financial architecture and an imperfect multilateralism associated with the free market economy.

"We now run the escalating risk of democracy and free market being associated with poverty and suffering, lending credence to the widespread lamentation that democracy is or has been on the retreat in many parts of the world, including Africa,” the Head of State said.

President Ruto did not name the countries, but Africa has had six coups over the last three years with the military ousting civilian leaders for failure to address economic and security challenges.

Gabon, Sudan, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea are the countries that have experienced coups over that period.

In the aftermath, some of these countries, such as Niger, changed tack on their foreign policy, truncating some bilateral arrangements with Western countries such the US and France.

Other countries across the continent have fallen out of running their own affairs following civil wars.

For President Ruto, however, the choice to recoil from what had worked before is partly out of disappointment.

It is a global feature, he argued, where “a growing wave of narrow nationalism, intolerance, targeting of minorities, violent political contests and other anti-democratic tendencies” have ensued.

President Ruto has previously spoken of democracy and often boasts of having been elected through a structured system that provided for results to be challenged in Court.

He repeated that story in Atlanta.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are presented with bouquets on arrival at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on May 20, 2024. Photo credit: State House Kenya

The Head of State is expected to meet US Congressmen on Wednesday to yet again speak about the danger of poverty and debt on democracy in Africa.

In Atlanta, President Ruto said was making “a case for many countries in Africa, including Kenya seeking a just international financial architecture that will afford developing countries concessionary development financing to support our economies, build resilience against the effects of climate change, drive our belief in a free market economy and energise our democratic enterprise.”

Some countries, such as Kenya, have struggled with debt, some inherited from past administrations.

But caught between a rock and a hard place, President Ruto himself has gone on to borrow more amid increased taxes for Kenyans.

He recently argued that proper taxation is the right thing to do, even if it may not be popular.

In Atlanta, President Ruto beseeched the US to help address the issue of credit for the poor countries, saying it is an anchor to defending democracy for the future.

However, Washington is concerned that conflicts in places such as Sudan are a risk to the entire neighbourhood as they are likely to rope in militia groups from other regions, or profit from arms smuggling.

President Ruto may well brief his host about any steps taken, or challenges faced.

After a year of fighting and in which Sudan’s warring parties rejected all ceasefire bids, Washington has lately shown support for local solutions through the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

President Ruto was in February granted the role of helping reforms at the African Union to enhance its role in developing the continent.

The Head of State termed it as a big opportunity for the US “to collaborate with Kenya and the broader African continent in building the institutional capabilities necessary for economic prosperity, peace, and security for the 1.4 billion people in Africa.”

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto pose for pictures on arrival at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on May 20, 2024. Photo credit: State House Kenya

The Head of State also warned that climate change could hurt those freedoms.

However, President Ruto holds the view that whatever African countries do for prosperity will amount to nothing as long as the neighbourhood and far-lung countries like Haiti are unstable.

He told the audience that Kenya’s destiny is inseparably intertwined with the overall well-being of humanity.

“In this context, Kenya has been and will continue to be a leader in the search for sustainable solutions to regional and global challenges," President Ruto said.

“The war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the fighting in Sudan, South Sudan, Eastern DRC, the Sahel, and terrorism in Somalia all demand greater collaboration and strategic global leadership,” he said.

Lately, the US has subtly granted that leadership to Kenya, while encouraging it to help calm tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, over the Somaliland MoU, for example.

Kenya is also hosting mediation talks for hold-out groups in South Sudan, with Washington seeing a potential deal from those talks as crucial to ending persistent clashes between armed groups and government forces.

In fact, two senior US envoys have toured Nairobi this past two weeks to discuss situations in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan.

President Ruto hosted leaders of Somalia and Uganda before he left for this trip. He has also met with civilian movements in the Sudan conflict.