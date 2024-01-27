Sh150, 000 for ‘no job’: Police bust another Eldoret jobs overseas scam

Detectives in Eldoret have busted a syndicate involving a 60-year-old woman suspected of duping youths of millions of shillings on the promise of helping them secure jobs job in the British Army.

A dragnet operation by detectives from Naiberi Police Station led to the arrest of a suspect after a year-long investigation.

On Friday, Dinah Jepchumba was arraigned before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan and charged with 36 charges of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that the accused allegedly obtained approximately Sh3 million with a promise of helping the youth secure jobs in the UK army.

Each of the victims allegedly paid between Sh40,000 to Sh150,000 depending on the deal and the job description. The accused is said to have obtained the money on various dates between June and July 2023.

The youths claim they had been promised to start travelling to the UK before September 2023 .

“I became suspicious a month to my supposed flight to the UK. The accused through her agency was to facilitate my travelling using the Sh150,000 that I had paid her as per agreement, but she later changed and started telling me to personally organise for my travelling,” said one of the victims on condition of anonymity.

The victims reported the matter at Naiberi Police Station triggering the chain of investigations into their allegations.

The charge sheet stated that the accused together with others not before court, obtained the money at her office situated at City Plaza in Eldoret town on diverse dates between June and July 2023. The accused denied all the charges.

The investigating officer through Senior State Counsel Anthony Fedha objected to her release on bond.

While making an application to deny her bond , the State Counsel told court that the accused was a flight risk and more victims are yet to record statements.

The accused did not object to the application to deny her bond.