William Ruto

A defiant president with ‘Zakayo’ moniker: Kenya’s politics of taxation

UDA Presidential Candidate William Ruto addressing his supporters at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on August 6,2022 during a campaign rally.

Photo credit: Filel | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reaction to proposals in the Finance Bill, 2024 have reignited debate on tax. Opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has told the President to “climb down”, but Dr Ruto appears to have no apologies for introducing taxes every year.
  • The President and his allies say Kenya’s “unsustainable” debt burden is the driver of his administration’s thirst for cash, which they claim is being balanced by spending cuts and other austerity measures.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Uhuru, Karua blamed as Mt Kenya reacts to widening split

    Uhuru Kenyatta

  2. PREMIUM High stakes US trip only the sixth in Biden presidency

    President William Ruto

  3. PREMIUM What to look out for in Ruto’s visit to America

  4. PREMIUM Crisis looms as State fails to procure life-saving vaccines