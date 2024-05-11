Njuguna Ndung’u.

Bread, M-Pesa, alcohol hit in new Sh323bn Ruto tax plan

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Mwaniki

What you need to know:

  • Overall, the government is targetting tax collections worth Sh2.94 trillion in the next fiscal year, up from Sh2.62 trillion in the current year.
  • The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has however been lagging behind the target, having collected Sh1.587 trillion in taxes and non-tax revenue in the nine months to March 2024, against a prorated target of Sh1.932 trillion.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Committee saves Linturi’s job in fertiliser scandal

    Mithika Linturi

  2. PREMIUM The most memorable thing that my mother taught me

    Mothers Day women leaders

  3. PREMIUM The ‘unholy alliance’ between the church and politicians

  4. PREMIUM The road driving a wedge between Kenya and France

    Mau Summit Highway

  5. PREMIUM Grace to grass: Former Harambee Stars defender now charcoal seller

    Harambee starts charcoal seller