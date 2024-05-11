Traffic Jam

Finance Bill: Vehicle owners to pay annual tax of up to Sh100,000

Heavy traffic jam along University Way in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The deduction, called motor vehicle tax, will be paid on each vehicle at the time of issuing an insurance cover.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tough Term Two as ministry gives fresh safety directives to school heads

  2. PREMIUM Airtime, mobile money transfer charges to rise in proposed new taxes

    Safaricom

  3. PREMIUM Vodka, whisky prices to go up on higher levies

  4. PREMIUM Tax exempt pension savings to rise to Sh30,000 per month

    Pension savings

  5. PREMIUM Motorcycles to cost more on 10 percent excise tax