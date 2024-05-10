Henry Rotich, Monica Juma, David Ndii

Taxpayers to foot Sh1.1bn bill for President Ruto’s top advisers

From Left: President Ruto's advisers Henry Rotich, Monica Juma, David Ndii and Ali Mohamed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Omondi

What you need to know:

  • The advisers have been deeply involved in executive decisions, notably those touching on economic policy as Kenya models its presidential advisory role on the United States.
  • The rationale is that in presidential systems that Kenya adopted under the 2010 Constitution, the President sits at the apex of policy-making, and therefore his advisers need to have executive roles.

