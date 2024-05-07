Pupils at Mboto Sunrise Primary School work on their competency-based curriculum assignment under a tree

Starving basic education: Government reduces budget allocation for free learning, adds for TVETs

Pupils at Mboto Sunrise Primary School work on their competency-based curriculum assignment under a tree.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Primary schools will receive more money since they host the Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), which will have three classes from next year.   
  •  The TVET sector has made huge gains in the printed estimates that will see its allocation rise from Sh0.98 billion to Sh20.1 billion.

