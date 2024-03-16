High school students walk home

Funding crisis: Education Ministry’s big blunder delays cash to schools

High school students walk home for the mid-term break on February 29. Some schools have rationed food or knocked items from their menus.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • School heads and teachers’ unions are demanding the release of First Term money in full.
  • A number of boarding schools have rationed food or knocked some items off their menus.

