Schools heads association supports transfer of teachers after attacks over poor grades

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association has lauded a decision by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to withdraw teachers from St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School in Mumias East and Mafuta Secondary School in Uasin Gishu due to attacks by parents.

Irate parents stormed the two schools and forcibly ejected the principals and blamed teachers for the poor performance in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

The latest incident occurred last week when parents went to Mafuta Secondary School and ejected the principal.

However, the TSC swung into action and transferred six teachers from the school due to the violence that had occurred.

Parents defended their action, saying that it was unfair to pay school fees for four years only for the leading student in a school to score a D+.

This comes days after the TSC transferred 17 teachers at St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School to other stations in Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

Parents had invaded the institution and frog-marched the principal David Wafula and the director of studies George Masibo out of the school. Only eight teachers hired by the Board of Management remained at the school.

Principals are now urging the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to provide security for them as more schools face similar incidences.

Kessha's acting national chairman Willy Kuria said they fully support the decision be the TSC to withdraw the teachers.

Mr Kuria, who is also the Murang’a High School principal, said that as much as the education of children is key for their future, the security and lives of teachers and everyone else is paramount.

“The indignity and humiliation that the teachers were subjected to in the face of cheering learners was an act of betrayal of trust and respect for teachers by their students and parents,” he said.

Mr Kuria said it is disheartening that the parents and the Board of Management at the schools are not remorseful and have since resorted to threatening the TSC.

“Parents must know that they are not the only ones paying taxes, other Kenyans pay too and still carry themselves with decorum,” said Mr Kuria.

He said it is high time parents taught their children the virtues of hard work and discipline rather than assaulting teachers for refusing to help learners commit examination malpractices.

Kessha urged the TSC not to relent in defending innocent teachers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu condemned the invasion of schools .

He directed the ministry’s field officers and school boards to work with the TSC and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to iron out the misunderstandings in affected schools.

Former students of Oruba Boys Secondary School in Migori County protest over the poor results in the 2023 KCSE on January 9, 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We have witnessed a few ugly cases in some of our schools recently where parents invaded some institutions and frog-marched teachers out of the compound due to what they perceived was poor performance in national examinations,” he said.

The CS said the performance of candidates is the total of the efforts of all stakeholders, not just the teachers.

Mr Machogu said the constitutional and statutory framework protects the right of every child to free and compulsory basic education.

“Article 43(1) of the Constitution is clear that every person has the right to education. Article 53(1)(b) of the Constitution directs that every child has the right to free and compulsory basic education,” he said.

The CS said Article 53(2) of the Constitution affirms that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child.

“Therefore, while the invasion of schools and attacks on teachers are unfortunate, we have to adopt careful, systematic and consultative means of ensuring that we do not deprive innocent children of their right to education,” he added.

At the same time, parents who stormed Isongo Secondary School are now begging for forgiveness. The unruly parents hit news headlines last week for invading the school and chasing away Mr Wafula, the principal and Mr Masibo, the director of studies. They accused the duo of mismangement leading to dismal performance in the 2023 KCSE exams.

But the remorseful parents are now blaming boda boda riders for turning a “peaceful” demonstration into a chaotic situation.

“We had planned to hold an organised demonstration outside the school’s gate and march to the office of the sub-county Director of Education to hand over a demand letter calling for the transfer of the school’s principal. However, rowdy boda boda riders hijacked the demo and messed it up,” said Ms Adija Wesonga, a parent.

The parents held a meeting with the school’s BoM and the sponsoring Catholic Church on Saturday where they expressed their disappointment.

They are now appealing to the Teachers Service Commission to return the 17 teachers it transferred from the school so that learning can resume.

The school is currently being managed by teachers employed by the BoM after the exit of the 17 TSC teachers last Thursday.

The Parents Association (PA) chairman Kennedy Lukoye said they have been meeting and engaging with parents on various platforms since the incident occurred on January 12 and have come to the conclusion that hooligans, and not parents, carried out the ejections.

“It is unfortunate that what happened had to happen. But as real parents with children in this school, we register our apologies to all stakeholders. We have also engaged the students and asked them to maintain discipline because what they demonstrated on that day was quite shameful,” said Mr Lukoye.

Rev Ferdinand Lugonzo, the Khaimba Catholic Parish Priest, representing the sponsoring Catholic Church also appealed to TSC to return the teachers to the school saying tension within the community had diffused.

“As the sponsor of the school, we highly condemn the incident that has disrupted normal learning in the school. We have been engaging the community even as we continue talking with the government to bring back our teachers. We shall never allow such incidents to happen in any of our learning institutions,” said Rev Lugonzo.

BOM Mr Joseph Wabuyabo chariman said investigation has been concludedover the incident and a report released that requires an action plan in the running of the school.

“As a board, we want to implement the report and make this school better than it was. East Wanga was a giant in education in Kenya and it is shocking that a complex issue like this one has come up. We must all come together and speak a language that will make the school great,” said Mr Wabuyabo.

However, Kuppet officials in Kakamega County have remained adamant insisting that those who stormed the school and molested the teachers must be arrested before teachers can be redeployed to the school.

Mr Johnston Wabuti, Kuppet Kakamega branch chairman asked TSC not to heed to the calls from the parents to send back teachers until those who assaulted the school principal are apprehended.

“The school remains insecure for any teacher who will be posted there. We want the police to prove to the community that what happened on January 12 was criminal. I don’t know why they are not able to arrest the culprits even after the teachers recorded statements, ” he wondered.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu who condemned TSC for withdrawing teachers from the school promised to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.

He directed the Ministry of Education’s field officers and the BoM to collaborate with TSC and the Ministry of Interior to resolve the misunderstandings in the school.