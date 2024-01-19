Machogu faults TSC over transfer of teachers from troubled Isongo school

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Friday faulted the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over the transfer of all teachers from St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School in Kakamega County in response to an attack on the school's principal.

The teachers were transferred to other schools, effectively grounding learning at the institution.

The transfers came after some villagers invaded the school and frog-marched the principal out of the institution in protest over alleged poor performance of candidates in the just-released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

However, the Education CS disagreed with the decision, saying it deprived learners of their right to basic education as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Any decisions we take concerning institutions of basic education must be informed by these key considerations (children’s right to education). I hope the regional directors, the county and directors and the principal secretary are getting this clearly,” he said.

Mr Machogu was speaking at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi as he launched the 2024 Elimu Scholarship Programme.

'Attacks on teachers are unfortunate'

“At all times, we must not undermine the rights of children to free and compulsory basic education. While the invasion of schools and attacks on teachers are unfortunate, and we can’t allow that to continue, we have to adopt careful, systematic and consultative means of ensuring we don’t deprive innocent children of their right to education. Those concerned should be taken to court. That’s a registered school and we can’t close it down,” added Mr Machogu.

While the CS is in charge of the ministry and schools, the TSC, which employs teachers, is an independent constitutional commission.

Mr Machogu said he had earlier instructed ministry field officers to work with those from the TSC to carry out investigations and submit a report to him.

Mr Machogu directed the school's management to work with local education officials and the TSC to get the school up and running within a week.

The CS also told politicians to stop fuelling conflict in schools and instructed the Ministry of Education's field officers not to allow troublesome politicians into schools.

“I’ve seen people behaving in a manner likely to suggest they’re not of sound mind. We don’t want to allow those kinds of people in schools, even if one is a Member of Parliament,” said Mr Machogu.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was caught on video addressing parents and pupils at the school in a meeting that ended in chaos.