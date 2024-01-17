Pull teachers out of violent schools, Kuppet tells TSC

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has formally asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to withdraw teachers from a school in Kakamega County where parents and villagers forcefully evicted the principal over poor exam results.

In its letter to the TSC, the union has also called for the arrest of the local MP, whom it accused of inciting the parents to violence that also saw the director of studies forced to leave the school.

“At 9am, we wrote to TSC, giving them 24 hours to withdraw all teachers from schools where teachers are being harassed because of alleged poor results,” Kuppet National Chairperson Omboko Milemba said.

He singled out St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School in Kakamega County, St Teresa’s Bumini and Kabondi Primary School.

He added that enrolment at St Gabriel Isongo where the principal was frog marched is over 850 learners yet the TSC has only deployed 15 teachers. Mr Milemba was addressing journalists at the union headquarters in Nairobi after chairing a meeting of the National Executive Board.

The demand by the union came a day after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu warned communities against attacking school heads over unsatisfactory results, saying such acts will be treated as crimes.

“We wish to remind communities behind these regrettable attacks that learner achievement in examinations is the reflection of the overall input from all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and candidates themselves,” said Mr Machogu.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori said most of the attacks have been witnessed in sub-county schools, which are understaffed and lack basic learning resources. On Monday, the Kakamega Kuppet branch officials went to Isongo Secondary School and asked the teachers to leave the school until their security is assured.

The calls by Kuppet have been echoed by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA). In an interview, KSSHA Acting Chairman Willy Kuria and Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu said the teachers' lives are in danger.

"We are concerned as an association because teachers and principals are now in danger. This matter is now getting out of hand," said Mr Kuria.

The Murang’a High School chief principal said the perpetrators are well known.

"We appeal to TSC to withdraw all the teachers from Usonga Secondary School where the principal was frog-matched. Withdraw the principal and all the teachers because their lives are in danger until security is guaranteed," KSSHA said in a letter to TSC.

Mr Oyuu accused political leaders of inciting parents to attack teachers.

"This must stop. Some head teachers and principals have been threatened. It is shameful," said Mr Oyuu.

He revealed that at least three principals and headteachers have been threatened due to poor performance and urged Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to deal with the perpetrators.

Mr Oyuu cited another incident in Nyakorere Secondary School in Gucha South, Kisii County, where the principal went to school and found the office locked.

On Monday, Mr Machogu said his ministry and the TSC have put in place elaborate mechanisms for evaluating the performance of teachers and field officers. He warned that tough action would be taken against locals who invade schools to frog-march teachers out of their workstations.