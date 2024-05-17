President William Ruto

Ruto mega party: UDA now mulls three options

President William Ruto addressing delegates during the UDA National Governing Council meeting at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on September 29, 2023. 

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • A coalition political party, according to the Registrar of Political Parties, is exempted from sections 5 and 6 of the Political Parties Act, 2011.
  • When parties join to form a coalition party, they still retain their identities, just as ODM, Jubilee, Wiper, Narc Kenya, DAP-K and more than 20 other Azimio affiliate parties retain theirs.

