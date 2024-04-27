I have a right to know how Nairobi County is run, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells critics

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at critics who question his political interests in Nairobi City County, saying he has a big stake in the capital and will not sit on the sidelines.

Mr Gachagua spoke amid what appears to be a battle for supremacy between him and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja that has seen the emergence of two political camps within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Some Nairobi UDA legislators have joined Mr Gachagua to challenge how the county boss has been handling City Hall affairs.

Speaking at a fundraiser for women groups at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, in what appeared to be a message to his critics, Mr Gachagua said his office was closely monitoring the running of affairs in Nairobi County and would work to ensure that the city's affairs were well managed.

“We have homes here, our children have been born here and we have brought up our kids here, our wealth is here. If things in Nairobi are going well, we will be happy. If not, we must complain and we must work to rectify everything. Nobody should worry and ask what our interest in the city is because this is the capital city of Kenya. We will continue working together in this county,” Mr Gachagua said.

He said city residents deserve better services and the national government would ensure that they get what they deserve.

Stakeholders

“We are going to take interest in the welfare and the developments of this city and its leadership. Nairobi is too important to be left like that. The President and I have agreed that we will take a keen interest in what is happening in Nairobi. We will restore the glory of the city in the sun. We want to make sure that residents of Nairobi get the services that they need. We are going to do that not only because we have our voters here, but also, we are stakeholders,” he added.

While referring to the recent floods in Nairobi, the deputy president called upon elected leaders in the city to work with the national government in helping those who have been affected by the floods.

Earlier, during the fundraising event hosted by Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwour aka Jalang'o, a group of MPs led by Embakasi Central MP Mejjadonk Benjamin Gathiru challenged Mr Sakaja over his handling of affairs in the devolved unit.

“We want an intervention in Nairobi. When the county government makes decisions, the national government must be involved. Everyone must be involved because our interest is to make sure that residents get services that they deserve,” Mr Gathiru said.

This comes amidst growing political tension during the ongoing UDA grassroots elections. Mr Sakaja is vying against Embakasi North MP James Gakuya who is said to be enjoying the backing of Mr Gachagua.

Mr Sakaja has, however, maintained that he does not have any political fights with Mr Gachagua. On Friday during an interview on Milele FM, Mr Sakaja said he respects the deputy president.

"I have never talked ill about him. I do not want to become the deputy president. He also does not want to become the Nairobi governor. I do not have any differences with him. He is a respected leader who has been in politics for a while. Even though he found us in politics, he has been able to rise through the ranks to become the deputy president and he needs to be respected for that." Mr Sakaja said.

Kenya Kwanza MCAs

The war between the two leaders has also spread to the county assembly, where two factions have emerged within the Kenya Kwanza MCAs. One faction is allied to Mr Sakaja while the other is allied to Mr Gachagua.