Sakaja declares interest in UDA Nairobi branch Chairperson position

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has declared interest in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi County branch chairperson position.

This was announced on Friday during a private meeting with a section of UDA members in the Nairobi County Assembly.

During the meeting, the governor who was elected in the last election on the UDA ticket said that he would ensure that the party members in the county are treated fairly.

"I want you to get this from the horse's mouth, I'm vying for the Nairobi chairmanship position in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party" Sakaja.

The members who attended the meeting at his private office vowed to rally behind the governor’s candidature.

The governor will now face off with Embakasi North Member of Parliament MP James Gakuya who has also expressed his interest for the seat in the forthcoming grassroots election.

According to UDA Party National Elections Board (NEB), Phase 1 of the party grassroots elections is slated for next week, April 26.

Nairobi County is among the areas that will hold the election in the first phase as the party board Secretary Mr Brian Mbugua announced that they have already ordered 5,000 gadgets that will be used in the electronic elections.

Earlier on, UDA Minority leader in the County Assembly Mr Anthony Kiragu had expressed interest in the same position but was among the MCAs who endorsed Sakaja’s candidature.

The governor has already declared that he will defend his seat in the next general election on UDA party.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said that he will be in charge of the grassroots election, promising transparency and fairness.

Recently, the party held a consultative meeting with Nairobi County and sub-county level, where it met with aspirants, nominated and elected leaders.

While majority of MCAs are backing Governor Sakaja, his fate will be determined by members of the party, but clinching the position will strengthen his 2027 plans of attempting to be the first governor to be re-elected in Nairobi County.

The governor has had indifferences with Gachagua since he came into office, which has seen some of his plans being derailed, including the plans to relocate long-distance matatus from CBD to Green Park Terminus.