DP Gachagua in President Ruto’s footstep in plot to take over UDA

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s series of meetings –some running late into the night – in preparations for UDA party grassroots elections mirrors similar moves by his boss during the repeat Jubilee Party primaries in 2017.

Mr Gachagua appears to have taken over the preparations for crucial party elections scheduled to start on April 26 by holding high-level meetings with top party officials, some at his official Karen residence and others at the UDA headquarters, a move that has sent political shockwaves across the restive Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This latest move is similar to President William Ruto’s takeover of repeat Jubilee Party primaries in the run-up to the 2017 General Election.

The outcome of the primaries was, however, controversial with some senior politicians, especially from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya stronghold losing.

Some would later accuse Dr Ruto of rigging them out in favour of his allies in the region.

In UDA, there have been jitters about a plot to undermine Mr Gachagua by opening up the deputy party leader slot to three party members.

The UDA constitution provides for three deputy party leaders – one in charge of Policy and Strategy, another in charge of Operations and the third one is responsible for the party Programs. Some of Mr Gachagua’s allies have publicly demanded that this provision be amended to allow for a single deputy party leader.

Analysts argue that the decision by Mr Gachagua to move in and take charge of the exercise could be part of his strategy to take care of his interests with an eye on taking over the outfit post-Dr Ruto’s presidency.

Apart from securing party tickets for his loyalists for the 2027 polls, Mr Gachagua has his eyes set on succeeding President Ruto in the party leadership.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is received by United Democratic Alliance leaders at Bomas of Kenya on October 13, 2023, during the party's National Women's Congress. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He would want his people in the party’s key decision-making organs as this would help him avoid a scenario of being kicked out of the outfit as it happened to Dr Ruto following his fallout with Mr Kenyatta.

On Monday, the country’s second in command camped at the Hustlers Building along Ngong Road late into the night as he was holed up in a meeting with the UDA national steering committee and the National Elections Board.

Reports say the meeting, which was highly guarded, will see the DP take charge of the ruling party’s grassroots elections starting next week.

The meeting was attended by party chairperson, Cecily Mbarire, Secretary-General Cleophas Malalah, deputy vice chairperson Hassan Omar, national treasurer Japheth Nyakundi and organising secretary Vincent Kawaya.

Others present at the summit were National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, National Elections Board chairperson, Antony Mwaura, and Executive Director Nicodemus Bore, among other members of the elections board.

The party’s website only indicated that the meeting is one of the continuing consultative meetings geared towards strengthening the party and laying plans for crucial party activities, including grassroots elections that kick off this week.

The meeting is in preparation for the party primaries whose Phase 1 will be held on April 26, 2024.

“The UDA party is determined to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, as an illustration of its commitment to enhancing democracy within itself and the wider nation,” said the party.

Mr Kawaya told Nation that nothing was surprising about Mr Gachagua taking over the preparations for the party elections. The Mwala MP said Mr Gachagua has the mandate to take charge of the preparations in the absence of President Ruto.

“I was in the meeting that took place on Tuesday that took the whole day till about 8pm. Several things need to be put in place before the elections. The person you are talking about is our deputy party leader, and you are aware the president is also busy with other functions,” said Mr Kawaya.

“The DP is in charge. He chaired another meeting on Wednesday to look at the budget prepared by the election board. He is in this to ensure everything is in place for a credible exercise,” he added.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda said that anytime the President is held up with other duties, Mr Gachagua remains in charge of the party activities since he is the only deputy party leader. He said they would resist any attempt to create multiple slots for the deputy party leader position.

“We only recognise President Ruto and DP Gachagua in the party leadership. Any other person is a stranger to us. We are also telling our partners that they can join us, but should not think of occupying any of the two top party positions,” said Mr Jhanda.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is also UDA party Deputy Party leader is handed the UDA compliance certificate by party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on June 26, 2023 at the party headquarters in Nairobi Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Last week, the DP tweeted holding a similar meeting at his official residence in Karen with top UDA officials over the progress of party activities and programmes.

The same officials, among other senior party officials, were present during the Tuesday meeting. However, the tweet was hurriedly deleted.

“The ruling United Democratic Alliance is founded on consultative and collaborative engagements geared at strengthening the party and solidifying our resolve to fully implement our manifesto,” read in part the deleted tweet on X, formerly Twitter.

This evening, at the Official Residence in Karen, I held a consultative meeting with… pic.twitter.com/33EcZz4ZdK — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) April 9, 2024

Dubbed consultative meetings, the latest development mirrors the move by then Deputy President Ruto when he took over the running of Jubilee party primaries in 2017, setting the stage for a later fallout with his boss, Mr Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto took over preparations for repeat primaries of the Jubilee headquarters, camping at Pangani to monitor the nominations exercise after the initial one botched.

At the height of his fallout in Jubilee, a host of poll losers in Mr Kenyatta’s home turf of Mt Kenya, among them former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, had accused Dr Ruto of rigging them out in the party primaries.

Government Spokesperson then Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura described the nominations as “a sham”, while former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando claimed the process was fraudulent, only intended to end the careers of certain political leaders who are perceived by certain quarters as a threat.

Peter Kenneth, who ran for the presidency in 2013 candidate and Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2017, also cried foul after he lost to former governor Mike Sonko. Some camped at Jubilee headquarters like former nominated senator Millicent Omanga, who contested the Nairobi woman rep seat, and former state house comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, who lost the nomination to retain his Nakuru gubernatorial seat to Lee Kinyanjui.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe alleged that Dr Ruto orchestrated “a commotion” during the first days of the primaries, forcing the ruling coalition to recall the exercise.

Murathe, a close ally of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, said then the repeat process was marred with rigging that saw popular candidates lose.

Some of the losers claimed that Dr Ruto rigged them out in the party primaries to install his allies to champion his presidential bid. A majority of governors in Mt Kenya, who sought re-election in that polls, were floored by newcomers.

In an interview last year, Mr Kabogo changed tune and appeared to now blame Mr Kenyatta over his loss.

“I complained so bitterly to the President (Ruto). I tried to blame him, then he was Deputy President and it got so heated I told him you have fixed me because you are the one who came to Jubilee house when things didn't work on the first day, you came to take over," said Mr Kabogo.

"He told me you know William I can feel you but I'm telling you, I know you know where your problems come from. I just want you to leave me alone on this matter, deep down you know."