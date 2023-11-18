UDA postpones grassroots elections from December to April 2024 after Ruto meeting
UDA has postponed party elections scheduled for December 9 to April next year after National Steering Committee meeting chaired by President William Ruto.
The party did not give any reasons for the postponement.
"Following a deliberative meeting of UDA's National Steering Committee chaired by the Party leader, H.E. President, William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, the Party has resolved to postpone the scheduled December 9th elections to 12th, 19th and 26th April 2024 respectively," read a dispatch from the party.
"All candidates and members of the Party are encouraged to continue sensitising and recruiting members to the Party."
More follows