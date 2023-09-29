UDA to use digital voting system in December grassroots elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold its first grassroots elections on December 9, 2023, following a resolution of the National Governing Council that held a meeting in Nairobi on Friday.

During the elections, party members will use a digital voting system to elect their representatives.

“…That the UDA grassroots elections shall be conducted in the manner and form of a digital voting system as demonstrated today in compliance and in accordance with the constitution of the UDA party and the attendant regulations,” party secretary general Cleophas Malala said.

During the election, members will elect national and county party leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

President William Ruto, who is the party leader, attended the meeting at the Bomas of Kenya where Mr Malala urged all elected leaders under the party to strive to understand the government's plan and manifesto and to answer, defend and represent the status of the government's manifesto to the electorate.

Legal mechanisms

The party also agreed to support the establishment of legal mechanisms to ensure the independence of all county assemblies and the creation of a pension fund for members of the county assembly.

In his speech, Dr Ruto said the last election was free and fair and that the people of Kenya had spoken clearly.

“They said that they wanted an election that is free of ethnicity. The people of Kenya secondly said they wanted an election that is free of violence, and they said they wanted an election that is determined by the people in a democratic manner,” President Ruto said.

The president said the party belonged to the members and that he was only a leader representing the party's manifesto at the highest level.