Why ‘men only’ clubs shouldn't exist in this age

On a visit to a neighbouring country last year, I was invited by a colleague to a men-only club, also known as a gentlemen’s club. It’s an exclusive space where wealthy and influential men gather for socialising, dining, and networking. I was taken aback when I learned about the existence of such clubs. From my perspective, putting on a lens of gender equality, it seemed like an antiquated concept perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

These clubs (physical structures, not merry-go-rounds) have existed since the colonial period, with strict membership criteria based on factors like social status, profession, or personal connections – fostering an “old boys’ club” mentality that has historically excluded women from important social and professional spheres.

While the rules of this particular club have been relaxed to allow women entry if invited by a member, the core premise of a men-only space seemed inherently discriminatory to me.

Those accompanying me, including some colleagues from Nairobi, saw nothing wrong with the concept, citing the right to freedom of association. They argued that these clubs serve as private sanctuaries for men to engage in certain activities or discussions without the presence of women. Some even claimed there are women-only clubs of a similar calibre, though I’m not aware of any. The women in my circles who belong to such clubs in Kenya are members in clubs that admit all genders.

However, I firmly believe such exclusive clubs have no place in the modern age. They fuel unhelpful polarisation between genders and are relics of a bygone era steeped in patriarchal norms that society should actively dismantle.

While progress has been made, the stark reality is that gender equality remains an elusive goal globally. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023, it will take another 131 years to close the existing chasm at the current rate.

The persistence of such blatantly discriminatory institutions is a sobering reminder of how deeply entrenched gender biases still are in our societies. Despite the strides made towards greater equality, subtle and overt forms of sexism continue to pervade various spheres, hindering the full participation and advancement of women. Men-only clubs reinforce the notion of male dominance and superiority.

Social justice

Dismantling these age-old power structures is not only a matter of social justice but also an economic imperative. Study after study has shown that greater gender diversity in leadership and decision-making roles leads to better outcomes, enhanced innovation, and increased profitability for organisations and nations.

Achieving true gender parity requires a concerted, sustained effort across all sectors of society.

Gender mainstreaming – the integration of a gender perspective into every stage of policy processes – is a crucial step in this journey. By promoting gender-responsive policies, programmes, and communication strategies, we can begin to dismantle deeply entrenched biases and create more equitable systems that benefit everyone.

This is why the gender mainstreaming training I attended last week, organised by the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications, was so vital. Participants from diverse backgrounds gathered to learn how to effectively train, mentor, and support others in adopting gender-responsive approaches within their respective fields. Such initiatives are instrumental in fostering a more inclusive, prosperous society for all.

While the path ahead is long, we must continue chipping away at patriarchal structures that curtail human potential based on gender. If the recent victories are any indication, there is reason for hope.

Bit by bit, we can pave the way for future generations to inherit a more equitable world – one where gender is no longer a barrier to anyone’s dreams and ambitions.