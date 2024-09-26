Kalonzo: We will not allow Gachagua to be impeached

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led faction of Azimio La Umoja coalition on Thursday vowed to stand with besieged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua if a section of members of parliament make good their threat to table a motion of impeachment against him.

Addressing roadside meetings in Nyeri and Karatina town after attending the funeral service of 21 pupils who perished in a dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy on September 5, 2024, the leaders vowed to mobilise legislators and promised to thwart any attempt to impeach Mr Gachagua.

There were reports that the motion would be tabled any time soon on grounds that Mr Gachagua had violated the constitution.

The leaders allied to President William Ruto have accused the DP of gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, alleged insubordination to his boss, and undermining the presidency, owing to his divisive tribal and shareholding narrative.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and DAPK’s Eugene Wamalwa said they would not sit and watch the people of Mt Kenya region being sidelined by the Kenya Kwanza government. Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni also pledged support.

The Wiper leader promised to rally behind the Deputy President if the motion was tabled.

“We understand some people are plotting to impeach the Deputy President, let me assure them it will fail…we shall stand with Mr Gachagua,” he told residents in Gachagua's backyard.

Mr Musyoka claimed his team had the blessings of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. During the requiem mass, Mr Wamalwa read a condolence message from Mr Kenyatta and assured the Deputy President of his support amid what he termed as plans to divide the Mt Kenya region.

Mr Wamawa said they are aware of talk of an attempt to split the region following that of the opposition team, adding that the region has friends and those planning to wreak havoc should be warned.

“When you see Kalonzo here, he is a friend of the mountain, he was the vice president of late president Mwai Kibaki during his first term. When you see Wamalwa here, Wamalwa (Kijana) was Kibaki’s vice president during the first term. Just know we are your friends. If the day comes and this mountain calls upon us, we will stand with you, you will not walk alone,” he said.

Mr Wamalwa also claimed they had the blessings of the former President and promised the Mount Kenya community that they would reap significant benefits if they supported Mr Musyoka in the next election.

While speaking during the service, Mr Gachagua spoke of unity among the people of Mt Kenya region, saying “we were here, we are here and we will be here” and called on political leaders from the region “to treat other people with kindness.”

"The Mountain people are kind, loving, and supportive. They return love and kindness with the same love and kindness. They are very forgiving but they do not forget. I have appealed to everyone to treat the people of Mt Kenya with kindness because it is the right thing to do," said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua was accompanied by Education CS Julius Ogamba, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy David Kinaniri, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, and the area Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

Also present were former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Enock Wambua (Kitui).

Others were Esther Pasaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta Women Rep), Benjamin Gathiru Mejjadonk (Embakasi Central), Kanini Kega (EALA), and a host of MCAs led by Nyeri Speaker Mwangi Gichuhi among other leaders.

Leaders who addressed the gatherings in Neri and Karatina insisted that Mr Kalonzo was now the leader of the Azimio Coalition and the face of the opposition in the country.

“Nobody had thought that if Ruto won there would be a Coalition government. Let Kalonzo lead us and unite the GEMA community for the future,” Mr Waititu said.

The leaders announced that Kalonzo will run for the presidency in 2027 as the candidate of the three constituent parties and called on the Mount Kenya community to rally behind him.

“You know as Mount Kenya residents you have friends who stood with you, and one of them is Kalonzo Musyoka,” Mr Wamalwa said.

Mr Kioni said Musyoka is the only alternative after the latest political developments and announced that Jubilee will support Kalonzo and asked the Mount Kenya residents to be keen as they respond to the happenings in the political field.