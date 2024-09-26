42 dead, 132 missing in Kenya's anti-government protests, Interior CS reports

A total of 1,208 people were arrested during the anti-government protests, 42 people died, two bodies are still unaccounted for in mortuaries and 132 were reported missing during the same period, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Prof Kindiki said investigations were ongoing and anyone found culpable, including police officers, would be dealt with.

Describing the events that marred the country in June and July as unprecedented, Prof Kindiki said there were plans by criminals to burn down Parliament and illegally occupy State House.

Responding to a question from Ugenya MP David Ochieng on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, Prof Kindiki defended the police, saying without their response, there would be no parliament today and no country.

"We would not be sitting here today asking the security minister questions because some criminals took advantage of the situation and wanted to burn down Parliament and we also have information that there are plans to occupy State House," Prof Kindiki said.

"We have had differences of opinion, expression of views, exercise of our rights, but what happened in our country in June and July was unprecedented, we came close to not having a country," Prof Kindiki said.

He told the committee, chaired by Narok North MP Gabriel Tongoyo, that the government was continuing to trace missing persons and that not all missing persons had been abducted by the police.

"Not all the missing people have been abducted by the police, not all the people who have been arrested have been arrested for participating in protests," he added.

While he said the law allows police to use excessive force, he said it would be unfortunate if there were situations where guns were used to kill Kenyans.

"We will deal with the officers who excessively used their guns, bought with the taxes of the people of Kenya, to harm the same people," said Prof Kindiki.

"We can't hide the fact that people have died. We will investigate and if the police are found culpable, they will be dealt with according to the law," he said.

The CS reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza government doesn't condone extrajudicial killings or enforced disappearances.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo said the explanations given were unsatisfactory, saying the figures given were people and breadwinners in families who are no longer there.

"These are not just numbers, these are human beings. Who are these missing people? Where are they? He asked.

Dr Oundo said the names of the missing should be given to the country and to the committee.

"These people have been killed by weapons bought with their money. What measures are you taking to compensate these families because they were breadwinners?" Dr Oundo asked the CS.

On the Rongai killings, Prof Kindiki said some criminals entered a supermarket and started harassing shoppers and the management.

Two policemen manning a nearby Equity Bank swung into action, but in the melee, the policemen were overpowered and one of the criminals snatched their guns and started shooting people indiscriminately.

"In crowds there are people with guns, let us not miss that fact and they can kill people," he said.