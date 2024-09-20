My team's access to Ruto's diary was revoked, says DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that his team's access to President Ruto's diary was recently revoked as he explains his absence at key events.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, the DP said he is not able to align his program with that of the President.

Though he insisted that he had a healthy working relationship with the President, he gave anecdotes that could only indicate his deteriorating working relationship with Dr Ruto, disclosing how he has been blocked from accessing the President's diary.

At the weekend, Mr Gachagua skipped a presidential church function in his Nyeri backyard.

Mr Gachagua was expected to receive and play host to President Ruto for the official launch of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Central-Western Archdiocese in Nyeri town but the second-in-command was kilometers away at Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Parish in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County.

Sitting next to an empty seat reserved for Mr Gachagua was President Ruto. But Mr Gachagua now says that he skipped the event because he has been blocked from accessing the President’s diary.

"...What has happened is, we have a diary for the President, where I am there, my private secretary is there, my chief of staff is there. And all his issues are there. So, we align. I think about a week ago, we were removed from that diary. So, we are not able to follow exactly what is going on. So, we are not able to align," he said.