UDA wave sweeps Nyeri as Jubilee's Nyokabi, Narc-Kenya's Kabando concede defeat

A Nyeri gubernatorial candidate and two senatorial candidates have conceded defeat as the vote tallying continues in various centres in the county.

Mr Peter Maina Munyiri, running on a Chama Cha Kazi party ticket, was angling to oust the incumbent governor Mutahi Kahiga of UDA, who, according to provisional results, has taken an early lead to retain his seat.

“In acceptance of the people's will, I’d like to congratulate H.E Governor Mutahi Kahiga. I do wish him the very best as he steers our county in the next five years. I concede defeat and make a commitment to being there as we all grow the county together as patriots,“ he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time two Nyeri senatorial candidates, Ms Priscilla Nyokabi (Jubilee) and Kabando wa Kabando (Narc Kenya) in their respective social media platforms also conceded defeat to UDA's Wahome Wamatinga.

“Our Hash tag, Nyeri first campaign is on issues, basic needs, equal rights. Voters have spoken, it is my turn to concede, which I do congrats all winners as always, I remain actively involved in matters of public interest,” Kabando said.

Ms Nyokabi on her part in reference to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying that the “yellow fever” has "consumed candidates" in the county.

“In all seasons we give thanks to God, 'yellow fever' has consumed us in Nyeri,” she said.

The latest provisional results from the IEBC indicate a clean sweep by UDA of all elective seats in Nyeri County.