UDA wave sweeps aside Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni in Ndaragua

The Tuesday election has dealt a blow to two close allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jubilee Secretary General and Ndaragua Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni lost his seat to UDA candidate George Gachagua.

The electoral commission is yet to make release official figures.

Through his Twitter account, Kioni accepted the outcome and thanked the residents for the opportunity to represent them in the National Assembly.

“I accept the results with honour and contentment. Congratulations to the incoming MP Hon George Gachagua. My great appreciation to my family, staff, campaign team, and Ndaragwa community,” Kioni said.

The same fate befell Nyeri senatorial candidate Kabando wa Kabando who also accepted defeat.

Mr Kabando was seeking the seat on the Narc Kenya ticket but lost to the UDA candidate Wahome Wamatinga.

“Campaign is on pro-people policy issues: basic needs, basic rights. Voters have spoken. It's my turn to concede, which I do. Congrats to all winners. As always, I remain actively involved in matters of PUBLIC INTEREST. Asanteni Nyeri. Kìhooto Mbere. MOLA ATULINDE,” he wrote on Facebook.

This comes as candidates who lost various seats continue to accept the defeat.