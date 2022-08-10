Martha Karua breaks silence as presidential vote tallying continues

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition running mate Martha Karua has spoken for the first time since casting her vote in Tuesday's election.

Through her Twitter account, Ms Karua said that the deal was not yet done, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the presidential results at the Bomas of Kenya.

“It’s not done till it’s done,” Karua said.

It’s not done till it’s done #kenyaelections2022 — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) August 10, 2022

According to the final results from Ms Karua’s polling station, Deputy President William Ruto who is vying for the presidential seat on the UDA ticket pulled an upset in her polling station, with Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

Results from form 34A posted by IEBC showed that in Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where she voted, DP Ruto garnered 911 votes against Mr Raila Odinga’s 311 votes.

On Tuesday morning there was a brief moment of anxiety when Ms Karua arrived at the polling station but her name could not be identified by the Kiems kit.

She was finally given her ballot papers at 6.10am and proceeded to the voting booth.

After casting her vote, Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers to vote for the leaders they wish to lead them for the next five years.