How Raila’s diehard supporters failed him at his polling station

Old Kibra Primary School, the polling centre where Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga cast his ballot, recorded a 56.5 percent turnout during the Tuesday vote.

Of the 7,071 registered voters in 11 streams, only 4,000 showed up to cast their ballots.

This is despite Mr Odinga’s rallying call for his supporters to come out en masse and vote for him.





The polling centre has 12 streams and by press time, data from one stream was still pending.

On Tuesday, the former Prime Minister showed up at the voting centre flanked by hundreds of supporters who even went ahead to display their marked index fingers.

In contrast, Kosachei, the polling centre where his closest rival William Ruto voted had a 77.5 percent voter turnout.

That is not all. The Deputy President put on a brave fight at the Old Kibra Primary School polling centre.

In fact, the DP beat Mr Odinga in Stream 1, garnering 174 against Mr Odinga's 158.

Of the 4,000 total votes cast, Mr Odinga garnered 2,420 representing 60.5 percent of the votes against DP Ruto’s 1,525, 38.12 percent. George Wajackoyah garnered 13 votes and David Mwaure 4.

Of the 1,184 votes cast in Kosachei, DP Ruto managed 918 votes (77.5 percent) against Raila’s 26 votes (2 percent). Mr Mwaure garnered 2 votes and Mr Wajackoyah 0.