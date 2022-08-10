Uhuru fails to give Raila win in own polling station

Uhuru Votes

President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his ballot at Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu, Kiambu County. He is flanked by his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, and some family members.

Photo credit: John Muchucha | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto garnered more than double the votes that were cast in favour of his closest rival Raila Odinga at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station -- Mutomo Primary school in Gatundu South.

A total of 983 ballots were cast in favour of Ruto while Odinga got 464 votes.

The polling station has a total of 2,164 registered voters and only 1,460 turned up to vote.

Related

Three of the votes cast were rejected.

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure garnered four votes at the polling station and his Roots party counterpart George Wajackoya garnered nine.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.