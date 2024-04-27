Moses Kuria and Lyn Mengich

Permanent and pensionable: Civil servants’ shocker as government seeks to curb spiralling wage bill

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Lyn Mengich (left) confers with Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Moses Kuria during a media briefing on the National Wage Bill Conference held at Nairobi Safari Club on April 12, 2024. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  David Mwere  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Unionists, the opposition and legal experts have faulted the proposal for its legal shortcomings.
  • CS Kuria says proposal aims to enhance productivity and address wage bill issue.
  • Wandayi urged government to abandon any such plans as they would destabilise and adversely affect Kenyans.

