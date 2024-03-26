Civil servants' housing rent to go up, Principal Secretary Hinga tells MPs

Civil servants might soon dig deeper into their pockets as the government plans to triple their rent.

Those who have been paying as low as Sh30,000 monthly in rent for three-bedroomed houses located around Nairobi’s State House will pay triple if the National Treasury approves the proposal.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga told Parliament that he has written to the Treasury seeking approval to review the rent for the 56,892 civil servants’, a housing plan that has remained unchanged for the past 23 years.

The review will also see rent payable for low-cadre civil servants increased upwards from the current Sh1,000 per month.

“Rent for civil servants averages Sh2,200 but there are those who pay as low as Sh1,000 per month for a single room in Mbotela Estate along Jogoo Road to the super scale public servants who pay as high as Sh30,000 per month for three-bedroomed units along State House [Road],” Mr Hinga said.

“Super scale public servants living in upmarket areas like State House should pay between Sh90,000 and Sh100,000 per month.”

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee to respond to audit queries for the State Department for Housing for the year 2021/22, Mr Hinga said he has written to the Treasury seeking permission to review the low rent.

“There is a need to increase rent. I have written to the National Treasury to allow us to relook at rental costs. We have not raised rent since the last review in 2001,” Mr Hinga said.

He told the committee chaired by nominated MP John Mbadi that the Ministry had not maximised collection of rent from the 56,892civil servants with an expected monthly rental income totalling Sh127,048,750.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu had raised the red flag over the State Department’s failure to collect potential annual rent of Sh1.524 billion assuming full occupancy of the 56,892 units.

Ms Gathungu said government houses for financial year 2021/22 amounted to Sh1.018 billion leading to under collection of Sh506.59 million of the full potential.

The audit revealed the State Department expected to receive Sh138.23 million in rent income from government houses occupied by county government staff in the 47 counties