Wilson Airport

Living on donations and old fleet: State of KDF military planes

A Kenya Airforce helicopter at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Wabala  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • The 8 Bell Huey II helicopters similar to the General Ogolla perished were donated to Kenya by the US.
  • Kenya Air Force has for a long time depended mostly on aircrafts that were delivered in 1980 for training.
  • In 2017, Jordan donated five AH-2 Cobra attack helicopters and in 2018 Kenya received a donation of 9 Eurocopter AS350B3 and AS550C3 Fennec helicopters from UAE.

