Meet Michael Muthiga, the man behind viral 'Fat Boy' animations

In the past 11 years, Michael Muthiga has been running an animation business which initially started as a way of expanding his creative mind.

“I wanted to run a business around something that I enjoy doing,” he says.

In his initial places of work, people nicknamed him ‘Fat Boy’. “I wasn't as fat, but the name stuck with time. So when I was thinking of a name for my company, I decided to settle on that,” he recalls.

“I founded Fatboy Animations in 2010. The name was meant to be catchy, memorable, and a bit unconventional—reflecting the creativity and uniqueness of our work,” he adds.

At 37, Muthiga reflects on his journey that began back in 2009 as a junior animator in the production of Tinga Tinga Tales. His passion for animation was evident even then, driven by a lifelong fascination with the art form.

Self-taught tutorials

“Since form two, I’ve been immersed in self-taught tutorials. The internet’s explosion made learning more accessible, but before that, I had to order animation books online since they weren’t available locally. It’s been a self-driven education in animation from the start,” Muthiga shares.

For him, animation was never just a job; it was the dream. The cartoons of his childhood weren’t just entertainment; they were a window into worlds of boundless imagination, and he yearned to be the one creating them.

“My childhood was filled with cartoons and comics, which sparked my imagination and led me to draw and create my own imaginative worlds. This love for drawing and storytelling naturally steered me towards a career in animation.”

He notes that he has invested in modern equipment which helps him deliver on his various projects.

“Animation has been a full-time pursuit for me. The decision was almost instinctive, rooted in the joy I felt watching my first cartoon. That joy grew into a commitment to the craft.”

He notes that the animation industry has seen a significant transformation in the past 10 years. “Right now there are more people appreciating the work around animation, and we have schools that are offering degree courses in animation,” Muthiga says.

His creative animation has captivated audiences around the world, transcending age, language, and culture to become a beloved form of entertainment.

“3D animation is my specialty. It’s a medium that truly liberates the imagination—there’s no limit to what can be created,” he says.

Animation prowess

Muthiga’s journey didn’t go unnoticed, as it has seen him bag recognitions across the world. Forbes named him one of Africa’s Top 30 under 30 Entrepreneurs in 2016 due to his animation prowess.

“Fatboy Animations isn’t just a company; it’s my most significant project. It’s about challenging norms, telling our stories from our perspective, and aspiring to make Kenya, and Africa at large, a powerhouse in the animation industry,” he adds.

Like any other job, Muthiga has mastered ways of dealing with challenges. “Challenges are inevitable, but they’re not insurmountable. Our research and development team is dedicated to finding solutions and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in animation,” he says.

Each project is unique, and so the charges for each vary.

“We consider many factors, including the script, quality, length, character count, and deadlines, to provide a service that’s tailored to our clients’ visions,” he says.

Muthiga dreams of a society that is willing to use animation for business, entertainment and get value from creativity.

“My goal is to see animation thrive in Africa, to establish it as a major industry that celebrates our culture and creativity.”