Eng. Jane Mutulili.

Jane Mutulili: How I rose to become first female chair of engineers association

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Wanja Mbuthia

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eng. Mutulili began her degree in civil engineering at the University of Nairobi in 1990
  • At the age of 22, in her second year, she got pregnant with her first child.

