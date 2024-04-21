General Francis Ogolla’s quick, low-budget burial stirs debate on Luo traditions

The death of the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and the haste with which his send-off has been conducted has revived a debate on the Luo funeral and cultural practices.

Even before the Luo nation could come to terms with the news of the plane crash that claimed the life of Kenya’s top most military officer, and the first from the region, another ‘strange’ news emerged.

That the decorated general with a four-decade experience would be interred within 72 hours from the time of his death, accompanied with a simple ceremony, a Sh6,800 casket, and the ceremony of removing his body from the coffin, and wrapping it in simple clothing before the interment.

This was to be according to the wishes of the deceased soldier as was engraved in his will, said his eldest brother Canon Hezekiah Oduor and son Joel Rabuku Ogallo.

During the military honours ceremony at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Mr Rabuku revealed that his father was highly religious and had wanted his life to reflect that of Jesus Christ even in death.

“Jesus himself was wrapped in a sheet and put in a tomb. In a similar manner, tomorrow we will extract him from the casket, wrap him in sheets and lay him in the ground to quicken the process of returning to dust just the way he had wanted,” said Mr Rabuku.

The late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla. Photo credit: File

Opposition leader Raila Odinga in his speech observed that the commercialisation of funerals today is un-African, lauding the move by the general and his family to embrace simplicity.

“The general has shown that in death he wants a simple burial, this is in line with the traditions of our own African people,” said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga recounted that Africans used to bury their loved ones on the same day of death or the day the following day.

“Burial was not an enterprise like what it has turned out to be today,” he said.

At his Masumbi home in Siaya, there was a unique ceremony: The celebration of Gen Ogolla’s father’s 100th birthday, which the military chief had asked to be allowed to attend, before an official church opening service of St Thomas Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Nduru, which he had participated in building, on Sunday.

Mzee Joel Okech receives Holy Communion on his 100th birthday. The late CDF Gen. Francis Ogola had planned a grand celebration for his father, but in a twist of fate, his burial preparations are underway. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

Notwithstanding the cruel twist of fate, his extended family converged at the centenarian’s home Saturday, a few kilometres from CDF’s home, to celebrate his life.

The party, however, did not clear the sombre mood that had engulfed the homestead since the new of the fatal plane crash was ammounced.

Mzee Joel Oketch, donned in a navy blue suit, brown hat, white shirt, matching tie black socks and a pair of shoes, sat calmly among family members.

Seated on a white plastic chair, hands on his chin and walking stick right beside him, the senior citizen was lost in thought.

Appearing to be losing his sight, Mzee Oketch momentarily turned around, giving empty gazes; seemingly unaware of the happenings of the surrounding.

Instead of cake-cutting, the clergy from St Thomas ACK Nduru administered Holy Communion to him in the low-key ceremony.

If all had gone as the late General had planned, all the grandchildren would have been in the village, serenading the patriarch with birthday songs as they made merry.

"This was to be a happy family get together to celebrate the life of my father-in-law. The General made plans and invited friends. What we are yet to understand is if he was actually planning his funeral unawares," said the CDF's brother-in-law Prof Julius Ochuodho.

President William Ruto accompanied by First Lady Rachael Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other dignitaries condole with the family of CDF Francis Ogolla at Ulinzi Sports Complex during the general's memorial service on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The CDF had wished his interment to be conducted within 72 hours and in a very simple ceremony; he never wanted to be put in a casket.

“My father-in-law wanted to be buried within 48 hours, he, however, added 24 hours for those who would want to dispute,” added Prof Ochuodho.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who attended the birthday celebration noted that the state will put the CDF’s wishes into consideration.

“This is a military function that will adhere to the traditions and protocols. The general also had his wishes which we shall take into consideration,” said Dr Omollo.

The burial site will be restricted to specific people owing to the small space in the compound.

Dr Omollo explained that the burial ceremony at Senator Barack Obama Primary School shall be opened to all the members of the public.

Military personnel salute during late General Francis Ogolla military honours and memorial service on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Afterwards, only a few people will be allowed into the homestead of the General the casket-less burial will be conducted.

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo called on the leaders to be calm and avoid using such platforms to pass political messages.

If it were not for the general’s will, Musumbi village in Ng'iya, Alego in Siaya County would be gearing up to one of the biggest funerals in the history of the community since General Ogolla is arguably the second highest ranking person to have departed from the Luo community, after the former vice president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1994.

To the Luo community, Jaramogi was their icon and a revered leader that they had to celebrate in death.

The Luo culture took center stage even as the government continued with its burial plans.

Jaramogi was buried 16 days later at Kango Ka-Jaramogi in Bondo on February 5 1994, a two weeks’ time frame that most luos observe during funerals.

Without the will, General Ogolla was a prominent son of the Luo people whose funeral would have witnessed an elaborate burial ceremony, involving setting a date in tandem with the diaries of President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Mr Odinga.

The cottage would have been diverted to the famous Ofafa Memorial Hall or Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Centre where most are usually taken for body viewing before they are transported home.

This was done for the likes of Luo Ker Paul Mboya and Kenya’s first Ambassador to Russia Ker Adala Otuko.

Mr Odinga and other senior politicians, and elders would adorn traditional regalia and with his signature style of mourning, wave his fly whisk and chant dirges next to the coffin.

However, this time around, the General’s body will be airlifted from Nairobi to his rural home in Siaya where a funeral service will be held at the Senator Obama K’ogello Primary School.

However, Mzee Odungi Randa, Ker of the Luo Council of Elders actually feels 72 hours is even longer than the prescribed period of burial for a ‘big man’.

“If we were to follow the Luo culture strictly, 72 hours is even longer. In our culture when a person of his stature dies in the evening, the grave would be dug very early in the morning of the following day and be completed before midday,” explained the Luo Ker.

A Kenya Air Force Bell Huey II helicopter. Gen Francis Ogolla and nine others were aboard such a helicopter when it crashed on Thursday. Photo credit: File

He added: “Those mandated to carry out ‘Tero buru’ would leave to the agreed location and come back to the homestead at about 1pm to carry out the rites and the burial would be done by 3:00 pm.”

The Luo elder believes that the General was trying to observe the traditions through his wishes.

Tero Buru, loosely translated to ‘sending away dust’ that often unfold during the funeral of an elderly person or a prominent figure within the community, just before the body is interred.

It is an important cultural practice conducted in honour of the departed and to dispel evil spirits of the deceased.

In the morning, those slated to partake in ‘Tero buru’ ritual gather and set out, gradually joined by others as they make their way towards the designated location, be it in the forest, by the river, or near a pond.

The ritual is performed by community elders and select youth who shepherd a herd of cattle to the deceased's home in a frenzy.

While at it, the participants dress in traditional war attire, featuring hides, sisal-weaved hats and twigs.

On their feet they wear sandals made of used vehicle tyre, locally known as Akala.

The mourners would then drive the animals around the deceased's homestead, some grabbing the horns of the agitated bulls while running alongside them while singing dirges and chanting war songs.

Jowi! Jowi! They would chant.

The ensuing commotion triggers a thick ball of dust, which envelops the entire homestead.

In instances where the body rests inside the deceased's house, a few individuals may enter to drive away the evil spirits.

Thereafter the animals are shepherded towards the nearest water body where malevolent spirits are believed to be destined.

Once the dust settles, the community returns to the homestead to imbibe traditional brewed alcohol while engaging in spirited singing and dancing around the casket.

Mzee Randa believes that the general’s wishes of a ‘simple ceremony’ cannot allow all the traditional practices to fit in and that the modern way of doing things is slowly edging out the traditions.

Wrapping the general’s body in sheets, Ker Randa observed, is in line with what used to happen in the past.

“In the past, a bull would be slaughtered and the hide used to drape the body of the departed before burial. After digging the normal grave, another hole would be dug on the side where the body would be placed to act as a coffin since they believed man would go back to dust the way he came,” said Mr Randa.

As mighty as a general is, the celebration of his life would involve catering services, expensive dome tents and unending speeches which border on tributes and current affairs of the country.

This would commercialise the funeral, often requiring harambees before the burial date and equally leaving the bereaved reeling under debt.

But Mr Randa said that that was not the Luo tradition, as no fire would be allowed to be lit within the homestead of the departed during the funeral period.

The family of the late General Francis Ogolla next to the remains during the military honours and memorial service. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Food would come from the neighbouring homes, he explained.

The traditions also barred mourners from shaking hands and hugging with members of the bereaved families, especially the widow as has been witnessed during the general’s death.

Only waving was allowed, until when the deceased had been buried.

It is not the first time that the burial of a prominent Luo is done hurriedly.

Mr Odinga’s eldest son Fidel Odinga died on January 4th and was buried on January 10, 2015 while former minister and Trade Unionist Tom Mboya died on July 5, 1969 and buried six days later on July 11th, 1969.

Mzee Randa hopes that the demise of the general could herald a cultural change, leading to a return to the old practices that were cheap and identified the Luo as a people.

The church also feels the move taken by the departed soldier should be emulated.



