General Francis Ogolla Memorial

General Francis Ogolla’s quick, low-budget burial stirs debate on Luo traditions

General Francis Ogolla's memorial service at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on April 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Kassim Adinasi

What you need to know:

  • The CDF had wished his interment to be conducted within 72 hours and in a very simple ceremony.
  • Joel revealed that his father was highly religious and had wanted his life to reflect that of Jesus Christ.
  • The interment of a prominent person from the community attracts a lot of expenses.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The unlikely rise of Gen Ogolla to the helm of Ruto’s military

    President William Ruto with Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla

  2. PREMIUM Gen Ogolla’s tragic death mirrors that of Nigeria’s military head Attahiru

    Francis Ogolla

  3. PREMIUM How Moi allies lost the right to buy iconic Intercontinental Hotel

    Hotel InterContinental

  4. PREMIUM Drama back at UoN as VC Stephen Kiama sent on compulsory leave, again

    Prof Stephen Kiama