Mixed race

I was ridiculed for having a mixed-race child

If you are a single parent with mixed-race children, encourage them to be proud of being both black and white.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It started with name-calling and graduated to harassment in school, in markets, and matatus.
  • At home, family members could not understand why she was permanently broke.

  • Besides the racist attacks against her son, what pained her most was society judging her harshly for having a child with a white man.

