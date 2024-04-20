A scene where a KDF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and 11 others crashed

Bang, ball of fire is all there was: Residents tell of General Francis Ogolla’s copter crash

A scene where a KDF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and 11 others crashed at Sindar, Kaben Location at the border of  Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties. 
 

Photo credit: Oscar Kaikai | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Titus Ominde  &  Oscar Kakai

What you need to know:

  • Among witnesses to rush to the scene and try and rescue the victims were community members who were clearing their farmland.
  • They saw the chopper tumble followed by a loud explosion before bursting into flames.
  • Some of them took photos using their phones as they rushed to the scene to save those aboard the ill-fated aircraft.

