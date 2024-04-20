Bang, ball of fire is all there was: Residents tell of General Francis Ogolla’s copter crash

The residents of Sindar, Village in Kaben, Marakwet East yesterday recounted how the helicopter that killed General Francis Ogolla and nine others crashed minutes after take-off at Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County before bursting in flames.

Among witnesses to rush to the scene and try and rescue the victims were community members who were clearing their farmland in readiness for this planting season.

They narrated how they saw the chopper tumble followed by a loud explosion before bursting into flames.

Some of them took photos using their phones as they rushed to the scene to save those aboard the ill-fated aircraft.

"It was around 2:50pm when we saw the plane coming down with a strange sound, we rushed to the scene and with little knowledge on how to handle emergencies made attempts to rescue those on board the chopper from being consumed by raging fire, “ said Gregory Boen, a member of Sindar community land.

First responder recounts attempts to rescue KDF chopper crash victims

He narrated how they used machete to cut pelts to remove the bodies from the plane as the propeller kept producing strange sound.

"Though I am not an expert in matters of aircraft but with my layman's understanding the plane was producing strange sound and the propeller had failed by the time the plane crashed," said Boen.

He recalled how one of the survivors screamed for help.

“As we attempted to rescue the officer, a team of first aid from the military arrived at the scene and instructed everybody to keep off the area,” said Mr Boen.

"The person we rescued was having cameras like the one you were having, we suppose he was a journalist like you," added Mr Boen in an interview with the Nation.

The late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla. Photo credit: File

According to the eye witness, the propeller of the helicopter had failed before it came tumbling down.

" I have never seen a plane on air while the propeller is not in motion. I suspect the plane might have developed some mechanical problems, "added Mr Boen.

Another witness Alex Kosgei said the plane produced a strange and frightening sound while airborne before crash-landing and bursting in flames.

"The plane was moving at a low altitude with slow speed which to me was unusual. It is then that it went down and we rushed to the scene to witness what had happened," said Mr Kosgei as he pointed at the accident scene.

The residents said they have never experienced such incident in the area.

"Whatever I saw was scaring. I have never experienced such a thing in life. We tried to rescue the victims in vain, "said David Kisang, another eye witness adding that they did their best to ensure that the bodies were not reduced to ashes.

"We managed to rescue one of the victims who survived and if it were not our efforts all victims could have been burnt to ashes," said Mr Sang.

President Ruto confirms death of CDF General Francis Ogolla

Cheptulel Boys High school in West Pokot County is where the KDF attended last function before meeting death minutes later in a plane crash.

According to interviewed residents, General Ogolla was in a jovial mood after inspecting renovation of the institution damaged in banditry attacks.

“General Ogolla was very jovial and he said he will come back when the renovation is complete. He asked parents to take children to school,” said James Koitilo, Cheptulel Boys High Principal.

He said the helicopter carrying the Chief of Defense forces landed first, then he went to meet with the KDF officers on the ground for briefings before going to the tent.

Mr Koitilo points out that the KDF boss assured residents that the renovation will be completed soon. “He handed over the aprons and gumboots to the constructors.,” he says.

The school principal said more than 50 Kenya Defense force (KDF) officers have been camping in the school for the last one week. Mr Koitilo says that the Buffalo chopper was the one which took off first.

“We just watched as the chopper took off but did not fly higher as expected,” added Mr Koitilo.

Another resident who was in the meeting Musa Kariwoi said General Ogolla was very happy and after his speech said that he was headed to Eldoret.

“He was in a rush and we didn’t even say the closing prayers for the meeting but he was just okay,” says Mr Kariwoi.

“He greeted and chatted with young boys and told them to become commanders and engineers. When we retire, who will take over from us,” says Tito Lopuriang, a local of Cheptulel.

He said the function did not last for long as the KDF officers had another meeting elsewhere.

“We were not allowed to move near the KDF team. The chopper remained where they landed. We didn’t move near when the general was speaking to his soldiers. After we saw the smoke from far, the security team on the ground turned on locals thinking that bandits could be the ones who brought down the chopper but the DDC intervened,” he says.