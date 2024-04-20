General Francis Ogolla

Celebrations that never were: Tragic twist for Gen Ogolla father's 100th birthday, church opening

General Francis Ogolla's father Joel Okech receives Holy Communion on his 100th birthday. (right) A portrait of late General Ogolla at Ulinzi Sports Complex during a memorial service and military honour of the late CDF on April 20, 2024. 

Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi and Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Angeline Ochieng  &  Kassim Adinasi

What you need to know:

  • The CDF had wanted to be buried within 72 hours and in a very simple ceremony.
  • The burial of the late CDF will be unique compared to other state funerals of senior Luo members.
  •  The burial will be restricted to specific people due to the limited space in the compound.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Emulate South Korea, Taiwan industry

    Konza

  2. PREMIUM Bindra: Make yourself a truth worth telling in future

    Customer experience

  3. PREMIUM Mutua: Kenya’s politics of crude betrayal

    Uhuru Kenyatta

  4. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Kibaki lecture reveals presidential legacies as national goods, assets

    President Mwai Kibaki together with agriculture minister William Ruto waves at the crowd