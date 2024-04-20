Celebrations that never were: Tragic twist for Gen Ogolla father's 100th birthday, church opening

This weekend, the Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, would have been home in Masumbi, Alego, Siaya County, for two joyous events.

The first was to attend his father's 100th birthday celebrations on Saturday, and the second was to officiate at the opening of St Thomas Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Nduru, which he helped to build.

In sharp contrast, however, General Ogolla will be buried at his home on Sunday after dying in a plane crash on Thursday.

Mzee Joel Okech receives Holy Communion on his 100th birthday. The late CDF Gen. Francis Ogola had planned a grand celebration for his father, but in a twist of fate, his burial preparations are underway. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

Despite the cruel twist of fate, his extended family gathered on Saturday at the centenarian's home, a few kilometres from the home of the CDF, to celebrate his life.

The celebration, however, did nothing to dispel the sombre mood that had gripped the homestead since the crash.

Mzee Joel Oketch, dressed in a navy blue suit, brown hat, white shirt, matching tie, black socks and a pair of shoes, sat quietly among his family members.

Sitting on a white plastic chair, his hands on his chin and a walking stick beside him, the elderly man was lost in thought.

Seemingly losing his sight, Mzee Oketch turned his head for a moment, gazing into space, seemingly oblivious to what was going on around him.

CDF Francis Ogolla's family was planning to celebrate his father's 100th birthday

Instead of cake-cutting, the clergy from St Thomas ACK Nduru administered Holy Communion to him in the low-key ceremony.

Had everything gone as the late General had planned, all the grandchildren would have been in the village, serenading the patriarch with birthday songs as they made merry.

"It was supposed to be a happy family gathering to celebrate the life of my father-in-law. The General made plans and invited friends. What we are yet to understand is whether he planned his funeral unawares," said the CDF's brother-in-law, Prof Julius Ochuodho.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo greets Mzee Joel Okech at his home in Ndiru village, Alego Usonga constituency on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

The CDF had wanted to be buried within 72 hours and in a very simple ceremony; he never wanted to be put in a casket.

"My brother-in-law wanted to be buried within 48 hours, but he added 24 hours for those who would want to dispute," added Prof Ochuodho.

The burial of the late CDF will be unique compared to other state funerals of senior Luo members ever witnessed in the country.

The head of burial preparations, Major General Paul Otieno, said the body would be flown from Nairobi to Kisumu on Sunday morning and then driven some 50km to Senator Barack Obama Primary School.

"We have already arranged for a hearse to transport the body by road to the venue where we will receive the General," said Maj Gen Otieno.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo, who attended the birthday celebration, noted that the state will honour the wishes of the CDF.

"This is a military function that will follow traditions and protocols. The General also had his wishes which we will take into consideration," said Dr Omollo.

The burial will be restricted to specific people due to the limited space in the compound.

Dr Omollo explained that the burial ceremony at Senator Barack Obama Primary School will be open to the public.

Afterwards, only a few people will be allowed into the General's homestead for the burial.

Another aspect that will be different at General Ogolla's funeral is the number of community leaders and members who will be allowed to address the mourners.

Administration of Holy Communion to mark 100 years of Mzee Joel Okech at Ndiru village in Alego Usonga, Siaya County on April 20, 2024. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

Speeches will be limited to a few leaders, PS Omollo said, urging those who wish to pay their respects to do so before or after the burial.

Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication and Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo, called on leaders to remain calm and avoid using such platforms to pass on political messages.

"I appeal to all our leaders to respect the fact that this is not a political function. Let us mourn with the family and ensure that we give the General the send-off he deserves," CS Owalo urged.

Before his demise, there were plans to officially open the new St Thomas ACK Church, plans that will go ahead as planned with ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit officiating.

"After the burial of our beloved General, we will proceed to the church where we will conduct the ceremony as he would have wished. He had already invited guests, including Ole Sapit," said the deceased's brother, Canon Hezekiah Oduor.

Community members and friends believe that the plans the general had for the weekend turned out to be his own funeral.