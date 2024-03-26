KRA Hiring Freeze

Staffing crisis threatens to cripple KRA after court blocks new hiring

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga (centre), Acting Commissioner Corporate Support Services Nancy Ng’etich (left) and Commissioner Domestic Taxes Risper Simiyu before the Cohesion committee on March 14. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The taxman is unable to renew contracts or recruit replacements as the contracts of more than 50 senior managers are coming to an end.
  • At least four commissioners, 17 deputy commissioners and 26 senior managers will be out of contract in coming weeks.
  • KRA also has a staff shortage of 4, 000 that has persisted over the years.

