President Ruto's big gamble in UDA grassroots polls amid delays

President William Ruto yesterday began confronting a delicate supremacy battle in his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) involving top political leaders when he launched the party grassroots elections.

Political tension ran high in the first phase of the elections covering five counties – Nairobi, Narok, West Pokot, Busia and Homa Bay – following delays and technical hiccups.

In yesterday’s polling centre level elections, party members cast their votes to elect 20 officials.

These include three representatives of religious groups, traders (four), professionals (three), youth (four), Special Interest Groups (One), farmers (three) as well as two party members – male and female.

Some candidates and registered party members were temporarily locked out over missing names in the roll, triggering complaints by governors, senators, MPs and other leaders keen on having their loyalists elected.

Political bigwigs are pulling all the stops to ensure their allies are elected at polling centre level to boost their chances of becoming party officials at the constituency, county and national levels.

Winning some of the highly contested seats is perceived as an endorsement for the party ticket for the 2027 General Election, making the exercise politically emotive and with the potential of triggering fallouts.

At the national level, President Ruto will have to confront the interests of his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, especially in settling the restive Mt Kenya and Nairobi.

Mr Gachagua is keen on planting his loyalists in key UDA positions as part of his strategy to have influence in the populous region. His interests are also informed by his ambition to succeed President Ruto.

President Ruto would also be seeking to ward off external interferences that have in the past made parties avoid elections for fear of having moles hijack the exercise.

Mr Gachagua’s influence has started rocking the party in the city following reports that he has thrown his weight behind Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who is facing off with Governor Johnson Sakaja for UDA Nairobi branch chairperson.

Mr Sakaja was turned away as his missing in the party register. He later voted after the hiccup was resolved by the UDA National Elections Board (NEB).

Mr Sakaja described the incident as a normal technical challenge, dismissing talk of political machinations.

“Others encountered the same problem. We talked to the party and were told it was a technical issue. It was resolved,” the governor said. He added that he is not scared by reports of Mr Gachagua backing Mr Gakuya, saying it is the registered party members who will decide who becomes an official.

“I don’t want to believe that he is being assisted by another politician because I know the process will be credible. The President has said it will be free and fair,” Mr Sakaja said.

“Party members will make the decision at the ballot so that we strengthen UDA in Nairobi.” NEB Chairman Anthony Mwaura said the problem was as a result of Governor Sakaja registering as a UDA member using his passport.

“We have rectified that problem and everything is okay at that polling station,” Mr Mwaura said.

A number of UDA lawmakers in Nairobi are also not sitting pretty as they face their opponents in the last poll as well as Members of County Assembly eyeing constituency seats.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie faces Waithaka Ward Representative Antony Kiragu, who is also the Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader.

It is the same case for Embakassi Central’s Benjamin Gathiru “Mejjadonk”, who is being challenged by Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Karani.

Mr Kiarie is among Nairobi UDA lawmakers who complained of delays and missing names. The MP was also unable to vote as the system rejected his name. He sought clarification from the clerk.

“There are incidents of candidates not voting for themselves because of technical challenges. We have observed hiccups. Some are technical while others are logistical,” Mr Kiarie said.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin and Senator Julius Murgor are squaring it out for the county chairmanship. Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto wants to be the UDA Secretary General position.

He faces Mr Jackson Rotino and Mr Mzalendo Plimo. Governor Kachapin said some leaders had given youths alcohol so that they don’t turn up for the exercise.

Turnout was generally low, with voting beginning well past 2pm at many centres. Voting began at 2pm in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies.

In Sigor and Kapenguria constituencies, it started at 3. 30pm despite the voters arriving at polling stations as early as 8am. Police officers used tear gas to disperse rowdy crowds in Sigor.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Nasokol and Chepareria. Downpour disrupted the afternoon session of the elections, further affecting voter turnout.

Impassable roads due to the rains prevented clerks from reaching polling stations, contributing to logistical challenges many candidates and voters complained about. Voting in Narok delayed due to late delivery of election materials.

Officials attributed the delay to the rains.

Those contesting the UDA Narok chairperson position are Governor Patrick Ntutu and Narok west MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

The Secretary-general position is being eyed by Narok East MP Ken Aramat and his Emurrua Dikkir counterpart Johanna Ng’eno. Mr Tongoyo and Mr Aramat accused Governor Ntutu of interfering with the voting in an effort to have his loyalists. Contacted, the governor denied the accusations.

In Homa Bay and Busia, politicians who unsuccessfully vied for different seats on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket during the last General election have expressed interest in leading UDA.

In the Homa Bay’s chairperson seat contest, former Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya will compete with former Kibiri MCA Kennedy Ondiek.

Mr Obuya was interested in the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket but lost in the primaries.

The county treasurer seat is being eyed by former Homa Bay Town East MCA Juma Awuor, who was once in ODM.

Mr Awuor faces Ms Rose Ojwang. Former Homa Bay Woman Rep hopeful Tabitha Nyandiek will face Mr Kennedy Ongati and Ms Jackline Omiti in the organising secretary contest.

Ms Melida Rangili and Ms Rose Oyugi will battle it out for the position of party woman representative. Dr Paul Otung has expressed interest in representing professionals, while Mr Kagira Nyakuno wants to be party secretary.