Signboards schools

Signboards in wilderness, gates in bushes, but where are the schools?

Kenneth Kemboi Murwes, a resident of Kaptiony village in Baringo North Constituency, walks through the gate of the non-existent Kaptiony Girls High School on April 24.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • The signboard that sits on a grazing field overgrown with shrubs was erected over a year ago. Next to it are more than seven acres fenced off and fitted with a well-labelled gate, ostensibly for the school.
  • It is one of several signboards that have been put up in parts of Baringo North, all without actual school structures.

