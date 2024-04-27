Peter Kenneth

Why Peter Kenneth's return is causing jitters in Mt Kenya

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He has recently been firing salvos at President Ruto’s administration.
  • The former Gatanga MP was listed among the Azimio deputy president hopefuls in 2022 before the naming of Martha Karua.
  • Time will tell if the former Gatanga MP is simply making a strategic one-off appearance or he plans to sustain the onslaught at a time of debate on Azimio succession and leadership in Mt Kenya region.

