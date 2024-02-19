Rigathi Gachagua

Fear of political cold halts Rigathi Gachagua’s Mt Kenya revolt ahead of 2027 polls

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (left) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucas Barasa

What you need to know:

  • Local leaders are worried internal divisions will split the vote and condemn the Mt Kenya region to political cold.
  • Vote-rich region faces political turmoil following the emergence of a team pushing for Ndindi Nyoro to replace Mr Gachagua.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Ghosts of 1992, 1997 divisions return to haunt Mt Kenya region

    Rigathi Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM How Kenya Power frustrations forced firms to switch to solar

    Solar

  3. PREMIUM Day Rono ran ‘hardest race of my life’ against American star Salazar and won

  4. PREMIUM Inside the supremacy battle in Mt Kenya

    Rigathi Gachagua

  5. PREMIUM The dark side of Kenya Power

    Kenya Power technicians