You are our leader and we love you, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells Uhuru Kenyatta

If I had the chance to meet former President Uhuru Kenyatta, I would tell him that he is still our leader and that we still love and pray for him, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

The former Head of State visited Mr Gachagua's home county of Nyeri for the first time since leaving power, where he had attended the burial of the late Assistant Inspector General of Police King'ori Mwangi at Ndugamano village in Tetu constituency on Saturday.

Before Mr Gachagua arrived for Mr King'ori's burial, Mr Kenyatta left for Nyandarua to attend the burial of former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya's wife - Lucy Kimunya.

The DP acknowledged that Mr Kenyatta still commands influence, describing him as a son of the Mt Kenya region.

"I would have liked to meet the former President but I was at another funeral in Kirinyaga which took longer. I was told he had to leave for another funeral. I wanted to come and greet him because I had not seen him for a while and tell him that all is well. He is our son and our brother," said Mr Gachagua.

"We had a little disagreement, but it is over. The elections are over and we have a new government. He is our leader and I wanted to tell him that we love him and we are still praying for him. I don't want to hear anybody in the Mt Kenya region attacking him. He must be respected," he added.

Mr Gachagua said he would continue to unite the region by bringing all leaders on board regardless of their political affiliations.

"I worked with Uhuru Kenyatta for 18 years as his confidant and defender. My obligation now is to unite this region. Our unity is our strength and we should not allow anyone to divide us as a community. If we allow ourselves to be divided, we will regret it," the DP said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attends the burial of former Assistant Inspector General of Police King'ori Mwangi at Ndugamano village in Tetu constituency on February 17, 2024 Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

"There are some young people who do not understand history and have not come to seek my advice," he added.

The former President was accompanied by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Gender Cabinet Secretary Rachel Shebesh, former Nyeri deputy governor Caroline Karuku and former Nairobi governor Ann Kananu, among others.

He eulogised the late Mr Mwangi as a gallant officer who served the country diligently.

Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria called on all leaders to work together and transform the country's economy irrespective of their political affiliations.

"We all need to come together as a community. The elections are over and people must heal. There is no need for hate. It is the best time to work together and build our nation as one people," said Mr Kuria.

But Ms Shebesh said they were happy to serve in the opposition to offer oversight to the Kenya Kwanza government led by Dr Ruto.

"We have accepted that there is a government in place. We are not interested in joining the government. We are very happy to play this role of opposition," said Ms Shebesh.

"It is a role that is enshrined in the constitution and it has to be done by somebody. I agree that it is time to talk to each other but not at each other," she added.

Mr Gachagua eulogised the late Mr Mwangi as a courageous public servant who served Kenyans with dedication in many capacities.

"I want to say here that Mwangi was the person who was called upon to make difficult decisions but he always used wisdom. I want to tell all government officials who have been given the mandate to serve the people by President William Ruto to give it their best just like our brother did," said Mr Gachagua.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga and his Kiambu counterpart Karungo wa Thang'wa urged the DP to continue uniting leaders from the region.

"I urge the DP to continue to bring together all the leaders of this region. We thank the President for choosing to complete all the projects initiated by the former President," said Mr Wamatringa.

Mr Mwangi died on February 7 at the age of 63.