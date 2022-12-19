Join UDA, Azimio has nothing to offer, DP Gachagua tells Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked retired president Uhuru Kenyatta to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying he had no business being in Azimio.

The DP noted that the Raila Odinga-led coalition is already in shambles with nothing to offer.

“If he (Mr Kenyatta) has noted that there are no benefits of being in Azimio, he should return home, we welcome him here in Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

This comes after reports that the former President was going to resign from the Azimo la Umoja coalition leadership to focus on peace initiatives.

Sources privy to the development have stated that he already has taken a back seat in the operations within the coalition since he took up the reconciliatory role in the region.

Further, Mr Gachagua urged politicians in Mt Kenya region to shun divisive politics.

This comes after former governor Mwangi wa Iria accused him of being behind his political woes after a court allowed Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze his assets.

The assets in question are a piece of land in Umoja that is said to be valued at sh7.5 million and another one in Mweiga worth Sh8.8 million.

The anti-graft commission revealed that the assets could have been acquired through proceeds of corruption.

Mr Wa Iria had said that this was a scheme to prevent him from succeeding Mr Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin.

The DP was speaking as he launched free public WiFi at the Nyeri Open air market within the county. He was accompanied by the Education and ICT Cabinet secretaries Ezekiel Machogu and Eliud Owalo.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy David Kinaniri were also present.

The DP said that those criticising him had no vision and were desperate for attention and relevance.

“Let us ignore those who think that attacking me will give them political mileage, they are confused since we are all united and will reap big from Ruto’s administration. There is a lot to do other than focus on people who have nothing to do” he noted.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga told off Wa Iria saying that Mr Gachagua is Mt Kenya kingpin.