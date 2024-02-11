Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police King'ori Mwangi is dead

Former Assistant Inspector General King'ori Mwangi is dead.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the family of the retired police boss said Mr King'ori died while receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital.

“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr King'ori Mwangi, a retired police officer. He passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment," the family said in the statement.

The family has assured the public that details of Mr Mwangi's funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they are finalised.

Mr Mwangi rose through the ranks, serving in key positions including Provincial Police Officer in Nairobi, Mombasa and Western Regions before assuming the position of Assistant Inspector-General of police.

His dedication to duty and leadership qualities earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and subordinates alike.

Mr Mwangi's tireless efforts to maintain law and order have left a lasting impact on the communities he served.